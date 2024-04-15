1 hit, killed while exchanging information with other drivers after I-75 crash

A person who got out of their vehicle after a crash this weekend was hit and killed on I-75.

Michigan State Police said four vehicles were involved in a minor hit-and-run crash on the northbound side of the freeway near Holly Road in Oakland County at 1:15 p.m. Saturday. Four people got out of their vehicles to exchange information and were standing in the road when another vehicle hit the last vehicle.

This impact caused a chain-reaction, and three of the people who had gotten out of their vehicles were hit. A 24-year-old victim from Alpena was killed, while another person sustained a fracture, and a third victim suffered minor injuries.

"Please remember to move your vehicles out of travel lanes if possible. If they can’t be moved, stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened. Call 911, and we will help make the area safe and get you off the roadway," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.

An investigation into the second crash is ongoing.