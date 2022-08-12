1 hurt after shooting in parking lot of Washtenaw County Walmart

article

A victim was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of the Pittsfield Township Walmart.

Police were called to the store at 7000 E. Michigan Ave. just before 10 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When the arrived, they found a 22-year-old from Ypsilanti Township who had been shot in the leg.

The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, and they were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled. Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and there is no threat to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.