6-year-old among 4 shooting victims, with one person dead in Detroit

One person was killed and three people wounded including a 6-year-old child in a shooting Thursday in Detroit.

The 6-year-old is listed in stable condition, with the other two hospitalized victims in temporary serious condition.

The person fatally wounded was dead at the scene of the shooting, according to police, which happened near the 1600 block of Calvert at 6:30 p.m.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

