1 killed at Romulus nightclub • Man high on meth crashes stolen truck • Police investigate I-94 shooting

A Detroit man was killed in a shooting early Sunday at Luxury Nightz Bar & Grill in Romulus.

Police were called to the club on Merriman and Van Born for a parking violation issue just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday. That's when someone started shooting inside the bar.

"All I heard was pop, then I heard another pop, so I just dropped down to the floor," said Dai Dai, who was at the club for a birthday. "It was literally like a movie. Everybody was piled, just trying to jam out of there. I was just trying to find the people that I came with, the people that I knew."

The man who was killed was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured.

One person is in custody, but police are still seeking information.

Woman killed in Southgate drunk driving crash

A drunk driving crash Saturday night in Southgate killed a woman and an unborn baby.

Police said the drunk driver was going south in the northbound lanes of Allen Road when they hit another vehicle head-on. A 44-year-old woman in the backseat was killed.

Four people were hurt, including a 3-year-old girl, a 31-year-old man, a 52-year-old person, and a pregnant woman who lost her fetus.

"Unfortunately, she woke up today in the hospital, lost her baby and lost her mom," said Det/Sgt. Nathan Muszynski.

Man crashes stolen tree trimming truck while high on meth

A Redford man fled police in a stolen tree trimming truck, stole a dog at gunpoint, and crashed the truck while high on drugs Saturday afternoon, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers in Brighton Township were on the lookout for a tree trimming truck pulling a woodchipper after reports that it was being driven recklessly around 4:30 p.m. People who called 911 said that the driver was going off the road and hit several mailboxes with the truck.

As troopers tried to find the truck, they learned that it was stolen. Redford police had pursued the truck earlier in the day, but terminated the pursuit after the suspect, later identified as a 35-year-old man, hit a police vehicle.

Police said they found the truck crashed at Hilton Road and Old US-23 in Brighton Township. A K-9 found the suspect hiding in a large Rubbermaid container at a nearby home, police said. He was arrested without incident.

The man told troopers that he had taken meth or another unknown drug while he was driving the stolen truck, police said. He also admitted to running from Redford police and to stealing a dog. The man told police the dog jumped out of the vehicle.

Police investigate I-94 freeway shooting

A victim was driving on eastbound I-94 near Telegraph in Wayne County when their vehicle was struck by gunfire around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. That bullet came from the westbound lanes.

"A bullet has no idea of its intended target. We are fortunate this round only hit a vehicle," MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw said.

The freeway was closed after the shooting to search for evidence. The victim's vehicle was also taken for processing as part of the investigation.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, and they do not have a suspect vehicle description.

Michigan's new defensive line coach suspended after OWI arrest

Just days after being appointed as the University of Michigan’s new defensive line coach, and two days before spring practice opens, Greg Scruggs, 33, was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Ann Arbor.

"Greg made an unfortunate mistake and was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated," Michigan coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement. "He made no excuses and has taken accountability for his actions. The football program and athletic department have suspended Greg indefinitely while we review details of the incident."

Scruggs was suspended indefinitely by Moore, hours after the arrest.

If convicted Scruggs faces up to 93 days in jail, a suspended license and a $500 fine.

Suspect charged after violent rampage spanning two states left 3 dead

Two women and a 13-year-old girl lost their lives Saturday when police say a suspect went on a killing spree that led to a barricade situation, and his eventual capture. That man is now being charged by New Jersey officials.

Andre Gordon Jr., 26, is charged with carjacking, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of an assault firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and possession of hollow-point ammunition by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin.

"The string of violent acts that took place yesterday, allegedly at the hands of a single armed individual, alarmed and terrorized communities in Bucks and Mercer counties," Platkin said.