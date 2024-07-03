Police are investigating the thefts of three luxury vehicles taken from a Southfield rental company that leases out expensive cars, trucks and SUVs.

Video from inside Dream Luxury Car Rental showed multiple thieves smashing through a window at the business early Tuesday morning and making off with a TRX, a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 53, and a Corvette.

The high value smash and grab happened around 1:30 a.m.

While making their escape, the thieves backed the Corvette into a Rolls Royce SUV, damaging the body work as well as a mirror on the sports car.

The stolen cars were later found scattered across different parts of Detroit's west side. That includes an abandoned warehouse.

One of the three stolen cars taken from the luxury rental business in Southfield.

Police are looking for assistance tracking down the thieves and are asking anyone with information to come forward.