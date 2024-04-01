1 year after Harper Woods father of 11 was murdered, family marches for justice

On the one-year anniversary of his murder — family and friends of victim Angelo Lamb returned to the scene on Fleetwood Drive in Harper Woods where he was killed.

"One year ago today, my son Angelo was murdered on this block," said his mother, leading the family's march down the street.

"It’s not like he was a nobody. He was somebody to all of us - every last one of us."Tamira Lee, the mother of one of his children

Angelo Lamb's killer is still out there.

The father of 11 children, his two youngest - just toddlers, joined other family members on this day seeking justice and closure.

"He was a great person, he showed up every time anybody called him, he was everybody’s one call, my cousin always said - if you call him, he's coming - it doesn’t matter what he’s doing," said Portia Lamb, his sister.

"It’s very emotional for me to talk," said Sharrell Hall, his sister. "Angelo was my favorite brother. He was one call away, like my sister said - he was the 'get the job done' (person)."

Portia called him a quiet peacemaker.

"If anybody had any problems he would be the person to (work) them out," she said. "Even if I had an attitude with somebody, he was always like 'Life is too short,' he was always the one who reminded me how life was short and unfortunately his was shorter than all of us expected," she said.

His loved ones walked about a mile from the scene of the crime to the Harper Woods Police Department where Angelo’s sister met with investigators.

They released a statement to FOX 2 saying in part:

"I will not disclose the details of that conversation, but the members of the Harper Woods Police Department share the same objective as Angelo's family and friends, which is justice for Angelo.

"Unfortunately, preparing a solid case to submit to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office takes time, and our goal is a conviction, not just an arrest."

If you have any information about the murder

of Angelo Lamb, there is a Crime Stoppers reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP, you will remain anonymous.