Harper Woods police investigating fatal shooting of man in his 30s

Harper Woods police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place over the weekend.

Officers are still in the preliminary stages of the case and do not have a suspect in custody.

Just after midnight on April 1, officers got a call about a disturbance in the 20400 block of Fleetwood Drive, according to a release from Harper Woods police.

While en route, officers were told that gunshots had been fired and that someone may have been shot.

Preliminary information from the scene revealed that an assault had taken place - but there was no victim to be found.

A short time later, police received information that a man in his 30s had been taken to a hospital after being shot on Fleetwood. They were pronounced deceased.

Police don't believe there is any active threat to the community and the incident was isolated.