1-year-old baby seriously injured when vehicle crashes into wall on I-96 in Detroit

A baby was seriously injured when a vehicle struck a wall on I-96 in Detroit on Monday night, police said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called to the local lanes of the freeway near Evergreen Road around 9 p.m. after receiving a call from OnStar saying that a vehicle had crashed into the wall and a 1-year-old baby was not breathing.

When troopers arrived, they found the crash scene, but the parents and baby were gone because a nurse and other people stopped to take them to a hospital. The baby was transported to Children's Hospital.

Troopers said the driver overcorrected the curve and lost control. Police said it appears the baby was not properly secured in a child safety seat and broke free in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.