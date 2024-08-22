1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose but no charges coming: 'Kym Worthy you dropped the ball'

Donnell Holmes' grief is unimaginable. Thursday marked a year since his beloved infant son died of an overdose.

Just a year old, his son Renteis Keleo Goode died Aug. 22 of 2023 from fentanyl. His death was ruled a homicide.

Detroit police requested a warrant for arrest. But it was denied by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

"I’m just not understanding what the problem is with this case, it’s just being swept under the rug," said father Donnell Holmes. "And the excuse they gave me was there were two adults in the house and both of them are going to say ‘I didn’t do it’ and nowhere in the world does that make sense.

"They said there was another girl up there. I mean, charge both of them."

Holmes is Prenteis’ dad. FOX 2 interviewed him last year when he was getting the runaround from the prosecutor’s office.

Every week he would come to the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice in his military uniform — to symbolize the battle for his son’s justice.

"My son’s blood and spirit is just crying out to me," he said. "I can’t rest. I’m always uneasy, knowing that the person responsible for my son’s death has no repercussions. And is just walking around carefree and they don’t care."

FOX 2 spoke to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and a spokesperson said there was not evidence and the case will not be reopened.

"They have enough evidence," Holmes said. "He was there with his mother, and if they didn’t find any fentanyl in the house, it was there in my son."

Holmes has gone to victim advocates, even the American Bar Association — but with no results. He feels he’s exhausted all options — but he won’t give up.

"I've been reaching out to the community, (City Councilwoman) Mary Waters, (US Rep.) Shri Thanadar, someone to come help me with this case.

This father relays a message to the prosecutor:

"Kym Worthy, I think you dropped the ball on this one," he said. "Please look at this case again, because my son’s case deserves justice."