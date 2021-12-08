17 students charged for threats made against Metro Detroit schools; 18th charged for bringing weapon to school

Students from several Metro Detroit schools are facing charges after authorities say they made threats against schools.

Seventeen students were charged with making threats, while an 18th student was charged because he had a weapon at school.

These were separate instances and the threats were made toward schools around Wayne County. Threats against schools have cropped up in the week since the Oxford High School shooting, which left four students dead.

MORE: Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley charged as adult

If convicted, the judges will consider the crimes committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender when deciding on a sentence.

Below are the students charged:

Female (DOB:04/30/2008), Student at Harper Woods High School, Harper WoodsCharged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against Schools and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.​Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Female (DOB: 11/06/2005), Student at Harper Woods High School, Harper WoodsCharged: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence Against Schools and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.​Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB: 11/14/2005), Student at Martin Luther King High School, DetroitCharged: for False Report or Threat of Terrorism and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. ​Bond: $5,000 cash w/10% down

Female (DOB: 05/04/2004), Student at East English Village Preparatory Academy, DetroitCharged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. ​Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB: 09/08/2006), Student at Central High School, DetroitCharged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device.​Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB:01/25/2007), Student at Wilson Middle School, WyandotteCharged: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB: 10/15/2007) Parcells Middle School, Grosse Pointe WoodsCharged: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB:12/23/2005) Mumford High School, DetroitCharged: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB:05/20/2008) Fisher Magnet Upper Academy, DetroitCharged: Possession of Weapon in a School Weapon Free ZoneBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB: 04/01/2008) Belleville High School, Van Buren Township(Charge not specified)Bond: $1,000 personal

Female (DOB: 06/02/2007)Charge: False Report or Threat of Terrorism,Davidson Elementary School, DetroitBond: Bond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB:11/01/2008) DavisonMiddle School, SouthgateCharge: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Female (DOB:10/18/2008) Detroit Edison Academy, DetroitCharge: False Report or Threat of TerrorismBond: $5,000 cash w/ 10% down

Male (DOB:08/28/2008), Casimir Pulaski Elementary/Middle School, DetroitCharge: Intentional Threat to Commit Act of Violence Against School Employee or Students. Bond: $4,000/10%

Male (DOB: 09/08/2008), Brownell School. Grosse Pointe FarmsCharge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. *Bond: $5,000/10%

Male (DOB:08/25/2007), J.E. Clark Preparatory Academy, DetroitCharge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students Bond: $4,000/10%

Female (DOB:03/30/2009) Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, DetroitCharge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees. Bond: $5,000/10%

Male (DOB: 01/13/2009), Strong Middle School, MelvindaleCharge: Intentional Threat to Commit an Act of Violence against a School, School Employees or Students and Malicious Use of a Telecommunications Device. Bond: $5,000/10%

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement about the flurry of school threats in the wake of the Oxford shooting.

"We have charged 18 youth in the last few days with crimes relating to school threats. Much has been written about these types of cases lately yet still these serious events continue to happen," said Prosecutor Worthy. "Since 2018 this office has attempted to reach and educate every parent with our 'School Threat Letters.' The letter is translated into five languages.

Advertisement

"Recently we have also sent the letters to all local media outlets. I have personally visited almost every jurisdiction in Wayne County. Quelling school threats is going to take the work of all of us. It is also going to take facing head-on the access our children have for guns and their fascination with them."

