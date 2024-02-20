11-year-old girl shot in head on Detroit's east side

An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head early Thursday in Detroit.

Police said the home in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania near Gratiot and I-94 was full of as many as 20 people when two suspects approached the house around 4 a.m. and started firing.

"All they heard was a bunch of shots coming from outside," Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

About 23 shots were fired, Fitzgerald said, with one of those bullets hitting a child who was on a couch.

"This story doesn't make a whole lot of sense," Fitzgerald said.

The child's aunt and uncle brought her to a hospital, where she is now in critical condition.

"We've got an uncle inside who doesn't quite know the name of his niece," Fitzgerald said. "We've got a father that finally showed up at the hospital."

Police say this isn't the first time this has happened at this home. Fitzgerald said someone opened fire into the house in December 2023. No one was hit during that shooting.

Investigators are now looking for two suspects who were seen on a camera approaching the house and shooting.

