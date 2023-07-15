12-year-old charged with throwing acid on girl at Detroit park

article

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a 12-year-old girl in connection to the assault of an 11-year-old girl with acid.

The assault happened last week on Sunday, July 9 at a local park in Detroit, according to the prosecutor's office.

The 12-year-old was charged with one count of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm and one count of Felonious Assault.

"This is an extremely troubling set of allegations," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. Instant horrible decision-making can have lifelong effects on others. There is no excuse for this."

A preliminary hearing was held today, and she was given a $10,000/% bond with a tether. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or any witnesses.

She is expected to be back in court on July 18.

FOX 2 spoke with 11-year-old Deaira Summers about the almost instant pain she felt. She now has trouble walking and suffers from chemical burns all over her body.

Dominique, Deaira's mother, said smoke was coming off her daughter's body "from head to toe."

"Holes were coming in her clothes," she said. "From there, Deaira was rushed to a hospital with severe burns. After the check-up, she learned she had second and third-degree burns running downer back.

The family started a GoFundMe to help with Deaira's medical costs.