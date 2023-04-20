12-year-old Pontiac girl reported missing after not showing up at school

article

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night.

Martavia Molett's family last saw her around 9 p.m. Wednesday when she left her home in the 200 block of Carriage Circle in Pontiac. Her family reported her missing when she didn't go to school Thursday morning.

Deputies searched for Molett near the school and her home but have not been able to locate her.

Molett is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950.