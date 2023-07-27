13-year-old boy charged after teen stabbed to death in Detroit

article

A Southfield teen is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing and killing another teen in Detroit.

The 13-year-old suspect, who is not being named due to his age, is accused of stabbing 14-year-old Daivion Henderson in the neck during a fight in the area of Burgess and Thatcher on the city's west side Tuesday night. The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

Daivion's mother Terronda Henderson says witnesses said the fight was over a basketball game.

Daivion Henderson

She says Daivion won that game, but the teens he was playing against were mad and tried to fight him, but Daivion was a boxer and was apparently winning the fight. That's when someone pulled out a knife and stabbed her son.

"Over a basketball game - it's crazy what happened to him, you win some, you lose some," she said.