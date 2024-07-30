13-year-old found unresponsive in lake at Stoney Creek Metropark

A 13-year-old boy was unresponsive when he was pulled out of the water at Stoney Creek Metropark Monday evening. The boy is now hospitalized.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. Monday, according to Stony Creek Metropark authorities. First responders arrived on scene and immediately began CPR.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, but Metropark authorities did not have an update on his condition on Tuesday.

The details as to what led up to the incident have not been released.

However, authorities said there was no lifeguard on duty, but signs were posted to swim at your own risk.

There have been several drownings this year.

On Saturday, a 21-year-old Detroit man drowned at Kensington’s Metropark in Milford. The incident was the 10th drowning in Oakland County in 2024.

Only one water related death has taken place in Macomb County this year.

"Water safety is no joke. While we want everyone to have fun on the water, we also ask people to exercise caution," said Macomb County Sheriff Wickersham. "Please follow posted rules and follow the law."