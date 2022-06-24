14-year-old charged after assault, threatening to murder people inside Michigan home

A Michigan teen is accused of assaulting someone and threatening to murder people with a knife.

Police were called to a home in Tuscola County's Fairgrove around 5 p.m. Wednesday because a 14-year-old was threatening people inside the residence with a knife.

According to police, the teen assaulted one resident after an argument then started saying he was going to murder them. The person assaulted suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The teen was arrested and charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, weapons - dangerous weapon – carrying with unlawful intent, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), and three counts of domestic violence.

They are being held at a juvenile facility out of the area.