14-year-old from Southfield seriously injured in St. Clair County crash

A 14-year-old from Southfield was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Fort Gratiot.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a 2021 Dodge Durango was at a light attempting to turn left into a shopping complex just south of McDonald’s in the 4100 block of 24th Avenue around 4:35 p.m. While turning, a 2007 Dodge Ram with a trailer hauling a skid-steer loader traveling south hit the Durango near the rear passenger door.

After being hit, the Durango hit a 2017 Mitsubishi that was stopped and waiting to exit the shopping complex.

A 47-year-old Warren man was driving the Durango. He had a 17-year-old Warren boy in the passenger seat and a 14-year-old from Southfield and a 15-year-old from Warren in the backseat. The Southfield teen suffered serious injuries and was taken to an out-of-county hospital.

A 59-year-old Casco Township resident who was driving the Ram was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered a possible head injury. A 12-year-old from Kimball Township was also a passenger in the truck.

The driver and passenger in the Mitsubishi were not hurt.

The sheriff's office gathered witness statements but are still trying to determine what color the signals were at the time.