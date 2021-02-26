14-year-old girl charged in stabbing death of grandmother in Canton

article

The Wayne County Prosecutor said a 14-year-old girl has been charged with stabbing her grandmother to death in Canton earlier this week.

The 65-year-old woman, still not identified as of Friday evening, was found dead in her home on Kimberly Drive in Canton on Monday.

The woman was discovered just before 8 a.m. inside her residence on Kimberly Drive. Investigators have not identified her yet. Canton police said Monday they had one person in custody. It's not clear if that person is the 14-year-old girl.

The girl's name was not released due to her age.