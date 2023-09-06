$145K in cash, 19K+ meth pills disguised as Adderall and Xanax seized during Macomb County raids

article

Thousands of pills containing meth disguised as Adderall and Xanax were recently seized in Macomb County, along with more than $145,000 in cash, police said.

The more than 19,000 pills and cash, along with crack cocaine, guns, and three thirty-round magazines were seized on Aug. 15 when five search warrants were served in Fraser, Chesterfield Township, and Clinton Township.

Two vehicles used to transport the drugs were also seized, and one suspect was arrested.

This investigation was a collaborative effort between the Michigan State Police County of Macomb Enforcement Team, Warren police, Chesterfield police, Clinton Township police, and Roseville police.

"This is another example of police agencies working together to not only get these deadly drugs off our street but also several illegal guns," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "If you know of illegal drug activity in Macomb County, give COMET a call on their tip line 586-790-3990."