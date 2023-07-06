15 beaches closed in Oakland County due to bacteria

There are 15 beach closures around Oakland County following monitoring at inland lakes that showed high levels of bacteria.

Three other advisories including a closure in Macomb County were also in effect, according to the state's beach guard website.

The lakes in Oakland County closed for contaminants include:

Van Norman Lake

Upper Pettibone Lake

Duck Lake, Cass Lake

Hammond Lake

Elizabeth Lake

Eagle Lake

Sylvan Lake

Carter Lake

Walled Lake

Wolverine Lake

The surveys are conducted by the Oakland County Health Division, which typically monitors lakes about once a week.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which monitors water quality through both county health officials and citizen volunteer efforts, bacteria levels were high enough to close access points to several beaches.

Cass Lake in Keego Harbor had four separate beaches closed.

