15 beaches closed in Oakland County due to bacteria
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - There are 15 beach closures around Oakland County following monitoring at inland lakes that showed high levels of bacteria.
Three other advisories including a closure in Macomb County were also in effect, according to the state's beach guard website.
The lakes in Oakland County closed for contaminants include:
- Van Norman Lake
- Upper Pettibone Lake
- Duck Lake, Cass Lake
- Hammond Lake
- Elizabeth Lake
- Eagle Lake
- Sylvan Lake
- Carter Lake
- Walled Lake
- Wolverine Lake
The surveys are conducted by the Oakland County Health Division, which typically monitors lakes about once a week.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, which monitors water quality through both county health officials and citizen volunteer efforts, bacteria levels were high enough to close access points to several beaches.
Cass Lake in Keego Harbor had four separate beaches closed.