15-year-old boy charged after trying to sexually assault woman in Downtown Plymouth public bathroom

article

A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after he attempted to sexually assault a woman inside a Downtown Plymouth bathroom in October.

He is charged with assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and kidnapping.

The teen is not identified because he was charged as a juvenile. However, he has adult designation, which allows the judge to decide whether he will have an adult or juvenile sentence. If he receives a juvenile sentence and is not rehabilitated, he will be sentenced again as an adult.

Police said the teen hid inside a stall at the Comfort Station bathrooms at 736 Penniman Ave. for about 20 minutes the evening of Oct. 30 before the 29-year-old victim came into the bathroom. He tried to sexually assault the woman but she fought him off and he ran away, police said.

Advertisement

The teen, who does not live in Plymouth, was identified several days after the attack.