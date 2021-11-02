Suspect hiding in Downtown Plymouth bathroom attacks, tries to sexually assault woman

article

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect as a 15-year-old boy. Read the newest story

Previous story below:

A woman was attacked and almost sexually assaulted Saturday by a suspect who was hiding in a Downtown Plymouth bathroom.

Police said the suspect went into the women's bathroom at the Comfort Station bathrooms at 736 Penniman Ave. He hid in a stall for about 20 minutes before a woman came into the bathroom and went into an unlocked stall around 7 p.m.

The suspect attacked the woman and tried to sexually assault her but she was able to fight him off. He fled outside toward Kellog Park then toward Union Street.

The woman was not hurt.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a white male between 15 and 20 years old. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 120-140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Det. Jamie Grabowski at jgrabowski@plymouthpolice.org or 734-453-1234 x272.