15-year-old boy in custody after man shot to death in Saginaw

A 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a man Sunday in Saginaw.

According to police, the 20-year-old victim was shot outside a home in the 900 block of North Porter St. around 3 p.m. He died at a hospital.

Police arrested the teen suspect while searching his home. He was taken to the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police D/Tpr. Jacquelyn Lee, Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-578-2059, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).