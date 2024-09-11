15-year-old Clinton Township boy charged as adult after murder of Detroit woman

A Clinton Township boy is being charged as an adult after authorities say he killed a woman and shot her son last week in Detroit.

Anthony Deshawn Sneed, 15, is charged with felony murder – juvenile defendant, second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and four counts of felony firearm stemming from the shooting Sept. 4 in the 18100 block of Runyon Street.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, there was a fight between Tanseen Sherrod's 15-year-old son and Sneed. During that fight, Sneed stole a handgun from the other teen, authorities said. When Sherrod, 42, tried to intervene, she was fatally shot by Sneed. Her son was also shot and suffered critical injuries.

Sneed fled the scene but turned himself in the next day. He is expected to face a judge for arraignment on Wednesday.