15-year-old pulled from flaming truck after crashing stolen pickup in Detroit

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The Brief A teen crashed a stolen truck in Detroit on Monday morning. Police said the 15-year-old fled a trooper before the crash, which ended with the truck in flames. The trooper pulled the teen from the vehicle and rendered aid until he could be taken to a hospital for treatment for a minor head injury.



A Michigan State Police trooper pulled a 15-year-old from a flaming stolen pickup truck in Detroit early Monday.

According to MSP, just after 5 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a stolen Ford truck in the area of Outer Drive and Schoolcraft, but the driver fled, running a red light in the process. Per department policy, the trooper did not pursue the truck.

As the trooper was advising the Detroit Regional Communication Center about the last location of the fleeing driver, the trooper saw a crash at Outer Drive and Evergreen.

Police said the teen in the stolen truck hit another vehicle, leading to the truck catching fire. The trooper pulled the teen from the truck and rendered aid until he could be transported to a hospital.

The teen suffered a minor head injury, while the condition of the driver he hit is unknown.

"While at the hospital, he was apprehended for possession of a stolen car and failing to stop for police. He was released to his mother pending prosecutor review and juvenile court proceedings," said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw.