16-month-old hospitalized after suffering gunshot wound to head in Ann Arbor

A 16-month-old shot was shot in the head in Ann Arbor this weekend.

According to police, the toddler underwent surgery for the incident shortly after the gunshot. Their condition at the hospital remains unclear.

Reports state the child's father was trying to transport the kid to the hospital when emergency medical personnel took over.

The incident happened in the 700 block of North Maple in the West Arbor Apartments.

It happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Police have not disclosed the details that led up to the shooting.

No other information was released.