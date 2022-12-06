16-year-old charged after 2 teens shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School

article

A 16-year-old accused of shooting two other teens outside Henry Ford High School in Detroit is facing charges.

The suspect is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge from a vehicle causing injury, and four counts of felony firearm, in connection with the Nov. 21 shooting that injured two 16-year-olds.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the teen with adult designation. This means that if he is convicted, the judge has the option of sentencing him as a juvenile, or as an adult, or with a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

The drive-by shooting happened after school was dismissed at about 3:40 p.m. A police lieutenant who was at the school at the time as is customary during dismissal heard the gunshots. White said he rushed over to the victim and found a 16-year-old student with two gunshot wounds.

The second student was found further down the street. They also had been struck twice.