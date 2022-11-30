Teen arrested after 2 students shot outside Detroit's Henry Ford High School

article

A teen is in custody after two Henry Ford High School students were shot after school last week.

According to a statement from the Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD), it is believed that the teen was "directly involved with the shooting."

The suspect, who does not attend school in the Detroit district, was arrested on the city's west side.

The drive-by shooting happened after school was dismissed at about 3:40 p.m. Nov. 21. A police lieutenant who was at the school at the time as is customary during dismissal heard the gunshots. White said he rushed over to the victim and found a 16-year-old student with two gunshot wounds.

The second student was found further down the street. They also had been struck twice.