16-year-old falls asleep while driving, crashes into MSP car on I-75

article

A 16-year-old boy crashed into a Michigan State Police car after falling asleep while driving on I-75 on Wednesday evening.

The trooper had stopped a driver for impaired driving on northbound I-75 near Clarkston Road and took them into custody around 6:30 p.m. The trooper had the suspect handcuffed in the passenger seat of the patrol car when the teen "drifted onto the right shoulder" and hit the patrol vehicle, pushing it into the vehicle of the person who had been arrested.

The trooper and arrestee both suffered lacerations to their faces. The trooper also potentially broke their arm and remains hospitalized for further evaluation.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash, police said.

The teen was taken into custody for reckless driving and then released to his mother.