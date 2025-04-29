17-year-old charged as adult for arson using explosives to destroy family's home

article

A 17-year-old Mount Clemens teen is being charged as an adult for an early morning home invasion and arson that destroyed a family's home.

Jonathan Michael Brady is charged with breaking into a residence and detonating an explosive device while a family slept inside, on Eldredge Street on April 10.

The backstory:

Seven people were inside the home, including two 9-month-old babies. Fortunately all of them escaped the fire, although everything inside was destroyed.

Brady waived his right to a preliminary exam and faces four counts, each one carrying a 20-year felony:

Home invasion first-degree.

Second-degree arson.

Explosives - placing near property causing property damage.

Explosives - possession of bombs with unlawful intent – causing damage.

Brady turns 18 in May. A mugshot photo will not be taken until then, the court said. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said after examining the evidence including the severity of the crime, he decided to charge him as an adult.

What they're saying:

"I did not reach the decision to charge Mr. Brady as an adult lightly. The gravity of this crime plus the need to seek justice for the victims and protect the public required this solemn action," said Prosecutor Lucido. "When I served in the Michigan Senate, I authored and passed the legislation that ended the prosecutorial practice of automatically charging 17 year olds as adults to provide more discretion and fairness in the justice system.

"I believe in measured justice and giving second chances to young people. But, in this case, Mr. Brady’s alleged grievous conduct requires me to charge him as an adult."

Brady is in custody on $500,000 cash or surety bond. If he posts bond, Brady must wear a GPS tether, can't use drugs and alcohol, cannot be in possession of a firearm, ammunition or any other weapons, and have no contact with the victims.

The family inside the house spoke to FOX 2 after the fire happened.

"I had my baby upstairs - when we were coming down I got him and the fire is just big," said Delvon Lee. "The smoke is pushing through the house. From the inside coming down the stairs you just see the whole - all that is just lit up."

Everyone escaped unharmed after fleeing through the back of the house.

"We all could’ve died. I’m just glad that we all got out safe, all the grandbabies and kids," said Michelle Wilson.

