17-year-old charged as adult for drive-by shooting in Sterling Heights

The Brief A Macomb Township teen was charged in a parking lot shooting from March 15. The 17-year-old, Aiden Hadely, is being charged as an adult. The incident happened near 18 Mile and Dequindre and the minor victim was wounded in the foot.



A 17-year-old from Macomb Township was charged as an adult for a shooting in the parking lot near 18 Mile and Dequindre Road on March 15.

The backstory:

The shooting took place after police say a group of teens and young adults showed up for a pre-planned fight.

At that point, police say Aiden Hadley opened fire from a Ford F-150 wounding a minor.

The victim was wounded in the foot allegedly by Hadley, of Macomb Township, while investigators say an 18-year-old, Joseph Maroof of West Bloomfield, drove.

Hadley is facing four charges including assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by life, and discharge of a firearm causing injury, a 15-year felony.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido released a statement about the decision to charge Hadley as an adult.

"Charging a juvenile as an adult is not a decision I make lightly, but the seriousness of some offenses demands a response that reflects the impact on victims and the community," he said. "We remain committed to balancing public safety with fairness, ensuring each case is evaluated on its specific facts and circumstances."

Hadley's bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety only. He was ordered to have no contact with the complaining victim. If released, he must wear a steel cuff GPS tether and must not possess any firearms.