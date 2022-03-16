17-year-old charged in connection with crash that killed woman on Belleville Road in Van Buren Township

A 17-year-old from Van Buren Township is accused of causing a fatal crash while speeding last month.

Police said the teen was driving south on Belleville Road between Ecorse Road and Robson Road in Van Buren Township around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 when he lost control and crossed the centerline. He hit a vehicle head-on, police said.

According to police, crash trapped Chataya Jayana Thurman, 20, of Van Buren Township, in the backseat of the teen's vehicle. Thurman died.

An 18-year-old Van Buren Township woman, a 56-year-old Ypsilanti woman, and a 51-year-old Ypsilanti man were hurt in the crash.

The teen, who has not yet been arraigned, is charged with second-degree murder and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury.

He is charged with adult designation, which means the judge has the option to sentence him as a juvenile, or as an adult, or with a blended juvenile sentence with the option of imposing an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.