18-year-old man wanted after murder at Inkster liquor store

Police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an Inkster liquor store.

Police allege that Allen Marion killed Elijah Steward, 19, at 25 Hour Liquor at 26017 Michigan Ave. on Aug. 6. Steward was shot as he walked out of the business around 11 p.m.

An accomplice already turned himself in, but Marion is still on the run. He is wanted for second-degree murder, discharging a firearm into a building, and felony firearm. Police said they believe he is being helped by others.

Marion is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.