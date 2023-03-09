18-year-old woman charged after family disturbance leads to shooting in Monroe
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman is accused of shooting a victim outside his Monroe home Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, 18-year-old Julia Rose Huttenga shot a male at his home in the 100 block of Birchwood Trail around 2 p.m. Huttenga fled and later called 911 from a business at Telegraph and Dunbar roads.
Police investigated and learned that a family disturbance lead to the shooting.
Huttenga is charged with assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, and carrying a concealed firearm. Her bond was set at $1 million cash/surety.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-240-7530.