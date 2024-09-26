19-year-old Battle Creek man killed after crashing into tree along Lodge Freeway in Detroit

article

A Battle Creek man died early Thursday when he crashed into a tree along the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said the 19-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima on the northbound side of the freeway near I-94 when he lost control around 12:40 a.m. He went up the embankment, where he struck a tree.

When police arrived, the man was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.