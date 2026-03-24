Expand / Collapse search

19-year-old suspect charged with murder after man killed during robbery in Southwest Detroit

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 24, 2026 10:36am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Mikeal Keyonne Franklin (Wayne County Prosecutor's Office) 

The Brief

    • A man is accused of robbing another man after shooting and killing him in Detroit last month.
    • Mikeal Keyonne Franklin is now facing numerous felony charges stemming from Keimonte Johnson's death.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than a month after a man was fatally shot and robbed in Southwest Detroit, the suspected shooter is now facing charges.

Mikeal Keyonne Franklin, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Keimonte Johnson on Feb. 16.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to an apartment in the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Johnson suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Franklin shot Johnon, stole his money, and fled the scene. 

What's next:

Franklin has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm. 

He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail, and is set to appear in court March 30 for a probable cause conference. 

The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Crime and Public SafetyDetroitInstastories