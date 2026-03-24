19-year-old suspect charged with murder after man killed during robbery in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - More than a month after a man was fatally shot and robbed in Southwest Detroit, the suspected shooter is now facing charges.
Mikeal Keyonne Franklin, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Keimonte Johnson on Feb. 16.
The backstory:
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to an apartment in the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Johnson suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The prosecutor's office alleges that Franklin shot Johnon, stole his money, and fled the scene.
What's next:
Franklin has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm.
He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail, and is set to appear in court March 30 for a probable cause conference.
The Source: This information is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.