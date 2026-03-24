19-year-old suspect charged with murder after man killed during robbery in Southwest Detroit

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The Brief A man is accused of robbing another man after shooting and killing him in Detroit last month. Mikeal Keyonne Franklin is now facing numerous felony charges stemming from Keimonte Johnson's death.



More than a month after a man was fatally shot and robbed in Southwest Detroit, the suspected shooter is now facing charges.

Mikeal Keyonne Franklin, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Keimonte Johnson on Feb. 16.

The backstory:

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, police were called to an apartment in the 5800 block of Michigan Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Johnson suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The prosecutor's office alleges that Franklin shot Johnon, stole his money, and fled the scene.

What's next:

Franklin has been charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault, and four counts of felony firearm.

He was remanded to the Wayne County Jail, and is set to appear in court March 30 for a probable cause conference.