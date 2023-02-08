2 arrested in connection with string of Metro Detroit storage unit thefts

Two people accused of breaking into storage units across Metro Detroit were arrested last week in Dearborn.

Police said Ashlee Marie Fickel, 36, and Sam Thomas Kokenos Jr., 39, were stopped Sunday while leaving a storage unit in the 23000 block of Kean Street. Police said they recovered stolen property from the pair, as well as evidence from other burglaries.

Dearborn police linked Fickel and Kokenos, who both live in the city, to other storage unit thefts in Allen Park, Melvindale, Oak Park, and Warren.

The suspects were charged with breaking and entering, larceny in a building, possession of a stolen financial transaction device, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. Fickel's bond was set at $10,000 cash, and Kokenos was set at $15,000 cash.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of these thefts is asked to contact Dearborn Police Corp. Zachary Baraboll at 313-943-2275.