2 bodies found in burning vehicle on Detroit's east side

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Firefighters found two bodies inside a burning vehicle Friday night in Detroit.

Crews were called to Young Street near Chalmers Street on the city's east side for a building fire just after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a vehicle on fire in the driveway of a home.

After the fire was out, officials said two bodies that were burned beyond recognition were discovered.

The fire department has turned the investigation over to police.