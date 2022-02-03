Man burned 'beyond recognition in Detroit house fire

The Detroit Fire Department said a man was burned beyond recognition in a house fire on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Detroit Fire Department, they were called around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon to a house fire on Ellsworth, just south of Fenkell Ave.

The flames were in the basement and first floor of the home and, after firefighters knocked the fire down, they found a man near the back door of the home who was burned beyond recognition.

Detroit Police told FOX 2 the victim is a man in his 60s.

The fire was accidental, but the building collapsed so they do not yet know the exact cause.

