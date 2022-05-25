2 charged after teens murdered at White Lake Township mobile home park

article

Two 18-year-old men are facing charges after a double fatal shooting over the weekend in White Lake Township.

Jesse Wright and Steven Morrow were charged with two counts of homicide, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a crime.

They are both being held without bond.

Police were called to Cedarbrook Estates Mobile Home Park at 8:51 a.m. Saturday on after a caller reported an unresponsive person near the pond. Officers found the bodies of Cameron Duckworth, 19, and Drake Mancuso, 16, near the pond.

Victims Cameron Duckworth, left, and Drake Mancuso.

Police said Duckworth and Mancuso were shot numerous times.

Friends of the victims said they were acquaintances with Wright and Morrow.