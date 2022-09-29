2 charged after undercover MSP trooper shot in Detroit; suspected shooter's bond set at $1 million

article

A pair is facing charges stemming from a shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper Tuesday in Detroit.

Andrae Scott, Jr., 28, is charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and two counts of felony firearm, and his friend Robin K. Hall, 23, is charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and lying to a peace officer.

Police were conducting surveillance at Infinity Park Townhomes when Scott allegedly fired at the undercover trooper multiple times around 1:30 a.m. Authorities allege that Scott used a handgun with a laser sight when he saw the undercover trooper near his vehicle.

The trooper, a 10-year veteran, was hurt after being hit in the chest and back, but he is expected to survive.

An investigation led police to Scott and Hall, who were arrested later that day.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office, Hall was not truthful to police. During her arraignment, authorities allege that she lied to police about Scott's whereabouts and address, and the contact she had with him. She is also accused of disposing of the weapon Scott allegedly used.

That weapon was thrown in a dumpster and has not been recovered, authorities said.

Scott's bond was set at $1 million cash. He returns to court Oct. 11.

Hall's bond was set at $250,000 cash because the judge believes there is a flight risk. She is due back in court Oct. 11.