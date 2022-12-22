2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death

article

More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges.

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.

The 68-year-old left his Lansing home between 3-4 p.m. Nov. 16, 2018, to go hunting. When he didn't return home after dark, his family went to look for him.

His body was found in an area near East Clark Road, east of Upton Road. Police said he had been shot with a shotgun. A Remington 1100 12-gauge shotgun, Hmong knife, and backpack he had were stolen.

"The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it."