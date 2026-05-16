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2 critically injured after fiery crash on Detroit's west side

By Nathan Vicar
Published  May 16, 2026 2:44pm EDT
Car crashes
FOX 2 Detroit
Fiery crash Saturday, May 16, at 7 Mile and Evergreen roads. article

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near 7 Mile and Evergreen roads. (FOX 2)

The Brief

    • The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near 7 Mile and Evergreen roads.
    • Two people were hospitalized in critical condition.
    • Police said the suspected at-fault driver is being detained while undergoing treatment.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fiery two-car crash that left two people in critical condition early Saturday morning.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads for reports of a crash.

Police have not said what led up to the collision.

Both occupants involved in the crash were transported to a hospital and remain in critical condition.

Police said the occupant of the vehicle believed to be at fault is being detained while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Source: Information came from the Detroit Police Department.

Car crashesDetroit