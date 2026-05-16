2 critically injured after fiery crash on Detroit's west side
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DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a fiery two-car crash that left two people in critical condition early Saturday morning.
The backstory:
Officers responded around 5:20 a.m. to the area of 7 Mile and Evergreen roads for reports of a crash.
Police have not said what led up to the collision.
Both occupants involved in the crash were transported to a hospital and remain in critical condition.
Police said the occupant of the vehicle believed to be at fault is being detained while receiving treatment at the hospital.
The Source: Information came from the Detroit Police Department.