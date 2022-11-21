2 Detroit police officers injured in crash responding to shooting call at Henry Ford HS

Two Detroit police officers were injured in a crash Monday afternoon while responding to the shooting call outside Henry Ford High School.

A pair of teens were shot at 3:40 p.m., near Fargo and Evergreen - and while answering the call, a DPD cruiser was involved in an accident at Evergreen and Outer Drive.

Detroit police say the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, which took place with a GMC Yukon SUV. The civilian driver also experienced non-life-threatening injuries.

See also: Two teens shot near Henry Ford High School on Detroit's west side

Detroit police say that the lights and siren were activated on the cruiser at the time of the crash.

A DPD captain said that both the officers and Yukon driver were walking and talking after the crash, and added that the cruiser had activated its lights and siren prior to the accident.