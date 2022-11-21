Two teens shot near Henry Ford High School on Detroit's west side

Two teens were shot and wounded near Evergreen and Fargo Street Monday afternoon, near Henry Ford High School at dismissal.

A 16-year-old student was found shot twice, while a second student was found down the street also wounded twice. Both are in temporary serious condition and the injuries are not life-threatening, said Detroit Police Chief James White.

The shootings took place at dismissal at the school, at about 3:40 p.m White said, adding that three suspects are being sought. Although the victims are students at the school, the chief did not know if the suspects also attended Henry Ford HS.

"We are looking for three African-American males possibly all three wearing masks," he said. "No one else is at risk it appears to be an isolated incident, (a result) of a conflict that groups were having."

A witness told FOX 2 that she saw a white van flee the scene just after the shooting.

White said that a DPS car was on school grounds for dismissal, which is customary, when a lieutenant heard gun shots.

"He rushed over to what appears to … a gunshot victim, a 16-year-old suffering from at least two gunshot wounds," White said. "Down the street from this location, a few yards up, is another gunshot victim, suffering from two gunshots.

"Apparently that victim was headed to his grandmother's car, his grandmother was waiting inside the vehicle when he was struck."

Two Detroit police officers responding to the call were involved in a crash at Evergreen and Outer Drive. Both officers and the civilian driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

White said the main suspect DPD is looking for is a juvenile, and he said he expects an arrest soon.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.