2 different car crashes into Detroit home within one month, family seeks help

On July 9, a jeep crashed into the home of Tiffany Marshall, where she and her son live, and exactly 3 weeks later, another jeep did the same thing.

"It’s too much; there’s only so much a person can take, and this is too much," said Marshall.

Marshall says this time her son was making his way downstairs, and they heard a loud boom and thought not again.

The incident occurred on Shoemaker and McClellan right off Gratiot, where Marshall says she has lived since 2006.

"The first time. my mom or me or my grandmother could have been in there, and we could have died from that, " said Anthony Marshall, Tiffany's son.

Marshall and her son both say that they have had enough, and they have yet to recover from the first incident that happened earlier this month.

Tiffany says, "It’s just depressing; it’s stressful to just think how many times is it gonna happen is it going to happen again?"

Both drivers in each incident were injured and taken to local hospitals but survived the crash.

If you would like to help Tiffany and her family out, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.