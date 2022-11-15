2 Ferndale High School students arrested after back-to-back threats

Two Ferndale High School students were arrested this week after threats against the school.

"My kids don't want to go back to school," said Mary Riegle, who has two children at the school.

On Monday, the high school and middle school were closed after a threat was made on social media. A 16-year-old girl was arrested in connection with that incident.

Then, a threatening note found in a bathroom Tuesday led to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy. That note said the author was going to shoot up the school and had two AR pistols they were going to use.

"We were going over the procedures because of the threat yesterday, and then on social media, I saw it on Snapchat, my friend sent me the picture," said freshman Griffin Pawluk. "I think they should close the schools for the rest of the week and start again next week."

The high school went into lockdown after that threat, which was deemed unfounded, was discovered.

"They were doing a canned food drive for the holidays and because my daughter is on the softball team, they gave her and her softball classmates cans to throw just in case," Riegle said.

Riegle said one of her daughters has diabetes. The mother was watching on a digital monitor as her blood sugar plummeted from the stress.

"I don't want them to live in fear, and I don't want to live in fear, but if they don't want to go back to school this week, that's fine," she said.

Making threats against schools could lead to a felony conviction and up to 20 years in prison.

"It’s kind of embarrassing because they're messing their entire lives up. Even if it's a joke that could like prevent them from getting into their dream college, all that stuff," Pawluk said.

Both teens arrested this week are at Children's Village in Oakland County.