Girl arrested after threat against Ferndale High School; sheriff issues warning about making threats

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday after authorities say she made threats that closed Ferndale middle and high schools.

Authorities said she made threats toward the high school, so the middle school that is on the same property was also closed.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard released a video with a warning to copycats after the threat.

"Every threat will be investigated every threat will be submitted to the prosecutor," he said. "We will attempt to hold you fully accountable."

Ferndale wasn't the only district handling threats Monday.

"Students started contacting us showing us Instagram pictures as what you would deem as a threat to the student body. We immediately called the police," said Andy Anuzis, the principal of Cornerstone Lincoln-King High School in Detroit. "We immediately canceled school, and now we’re cooperating with the Detroit Police Department to make sure we get to the bottom of this."

Detroit police are also looking into threats made against two schools in the Detroit Public Schools Community District – A.L. Holmes and Cass Tech.

Neither school was closed Monday but in a statement, district officials told FOX 2, "Both threats appear to be unsubstantiated threats to disrupt the schools. Authorities are investigating the person or persons behind these disruptive threats."

"Parents should talk to students and really get this message across don’t fool around on social media," Anuzis said. "You will end up in jail."