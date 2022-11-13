Ferndale high and middle school closed due to social media threat

Ferndale high and middle school are closed Monday due to threats that were made on social media.

School officials say an anonymous account on Instagram made a specific threat against Ferndale High School.

The threat stated that they would be shooting the school up tomorrow. The user also created a "hit list" with student names.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow the Ferndale Police Department time to fully investigate, we will be closing Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School tomorrow, Monday. November 14th," Ferndale Superintendent Bobbie Goodrum said in a statement to parents.

Anyone with any information regarding this matter should visit their website and submit an anonymous report via OK2SAY.



