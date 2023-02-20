2 hurt after drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

article

A man and woman were shot Monday morning while driving on Detroit's east side.

Police said the victims and their child were in their vehicle near Gratiot and Westphalia when a white Ford pickup truck pulled up alongside them at 9:20 a.m. Someone from the truck fired at the victims' vehicle, hitting the man and woman.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Read Next: Man charged with driving under the influence after MSP trooper hit